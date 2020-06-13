Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Evans, CO

Finding an apartment in Evans that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Ashcroft Heights
13 Units Available
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12
3734 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 Available 06/18/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - Ground level townhome. Generous sized kitchen with eat in area. Large pantry and storage room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3614 Watermans Landing Drive
3614 Watermans Landing Drive, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2600 sqft
3614 Watermans Landing Drive Available 08/02/20 Wow 3 bedroom Home rare rental Evans/Greeley - This is a really nice sunny 3 bedroom home. featuring a large master bedroom with master bath, along with 2 additional bedrooms with another full bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3302 Laguna St.
3302 Laguna Street, Evans, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2882 sqft
3302 Laguna St.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3419 Riesling Court
3419 Riesling Court, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1468 sqft
See yourself in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet cul-de-sac in Grapevine Hollow! Wonderful open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, arched open doorways & interior pass-thru windows, a lovely slate entry, and ceiling fans in almost every

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3911 Partridge Avenue
3911 Partridge Avenue, Evans, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
Single family located in Evans, available June 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom / 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3788 Ponderosa Ct #7
3788 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1103 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Fox Crossing Townhome 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Spacious townhome with vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural daylight throughout unit. Large master bedroom with master bath that includes tub and separate shower and walk in closet.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
28 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,360
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
2047 8th Ave Available 07/01/20 9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
515 E 28th St Drive
515 East 28th Street Drive, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
515 E 28th St Drive Available 07/03/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Greeley Available April! - Come take a look at this gorgeous single family home! This house has room to spare with a large master suite and all the amenities you could ever

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 Dove Hill Rd.
912 Dove Hill Road, La Salle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3068 sqft
912 Dove Hill Rd.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5803 29th Street Road
5803 West 29th Street Road, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1574 sqft
5803 29th Street Road Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home -Beautiful wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3625 W 29th St #4
3625 29th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1591 sqft
3625 W 29th St #4 Available 08/06/20 Great 3-Bed 2.5 bath Townhome style Condo, waiting for you - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1729 28th St.
1729 28th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Centrally located and close to everything! 5 minute drive to Greeley Mall, great dining and UNC! Amazing updated 2 bedroom apartment in Greeley! Newer flooring, two-tone painted walls and cabinets with a great open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2110 10 Avenue
2110 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
Upstairs unit. Fenced yard. Close to UNC! Pets allowed with additional deposit and rent.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2816 39th Ave
2816 39th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,650
2816 39th Ave Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous 3-4 bedroom home, plus 2 car garage - Beautiful inside and out! The house is 3 bedrooms with an additional spare room in the unfinished basement, and two bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Downtown Greeley
10 Units Available
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Downtown Greeley
156 Units Available
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,070
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
874 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
16 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1074 sqft
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 85th Ave
1305 85th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2546 sqft
1305 85th Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Story Home in Greeley! - This beautiful 2 story, 3 bed/2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
3813 W. 13th St.
3813 13th Street, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2330 sqft
Large 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home close to pool and park, west Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** GETTING NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND IN BASEMENT BEFORE MOVE IN! 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Built: 1977 2330 Sq. Ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Evans, CO

Finding an apartment in Evans that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

