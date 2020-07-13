/
apartments with pool
14 Apartments for rent in Evans, CO with pool
8 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,282
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Evans
27 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
9 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,241
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
3623 W 29th St #2
3623 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1240 sqft
3623 W 29th St #2 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
5775 West 29th Street # 1104
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1114 sqft
Main Level West Fork Condo - This 2 bedroom condo features an open floor plan, 2 patios, fireplace, large walk in closet, and an attached garage. Amenities include clubhouse,indoor/outdoor pool,fitness center, snow removal and lawn care.
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car
1 Unit Available
5551 W 29th Street 3411
5551 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Greeley 2Bedroom/2Bath/2Parking - $1400 - Property Id: 309286 Spacious 2 Bedroom\2 Bath\2 Parking (1 car detached garage/+1 reserved spot) condo located on the 1st floor.
Results within 5 miles of Evans
17 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1074 sqft
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
23 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
4 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
$900
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
11 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
560 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
6915 W 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1158 sqft
Available NOW! This lovely 2-bed/2-bath condo in west Greeley is sure to impress! The unit is located within the Summer Park HOA and is perfect for someone seeking 'resort-style living', as the community shares a wonderful clubhouse with a swimming
Results within 10 miles of Evans
1 Unit Available
298 E Chestnut St #3
298 E Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1794 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Beautiful Windsor! - Available 7/3/20 This gorgeous townhome was built in 2019 and has everything you could ask for. A warm color palette and HUGE windows are comfortable and inviting.
1 Unit Available
1559 First Light Drive
1559 First Light Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2880 sqft
1559 First Light Drive Available 08/01/20 Fantastic House in New Windsor Subdivision! Available August! - At 1559 First Light Drive in east Windsor, you'll find great appliances, newer carpet, great features and more! Live close to parks, Windsor
