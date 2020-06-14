/
1 bedroom apartments
162 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgewater, CO
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
5450 W 25th Ave 5
5450 W 25th Ave, Edgewater, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Beautiful 1 Bd Apt, Locati - Property Id: 133023 Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with slab granite kitchen, new appliances, flooring, fixtures, on-floor laundry, A/C, and private off-street parking in an AMAZING location! Walk
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Edgewood
19 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
653 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Molholm
6 Units Available
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,472
690 sqft
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:33am
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
584 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Barths
1 Unit Available
7035 West 36th Avenue
7035 West 36th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Recently updated with new kitchen and bathroom! In unit washer and dryer! Walking distance to shops and restaurants on 38th Ave! $70 utility fee covers water, sewer, and trash-resident will set electric in their own name Off street parking spot
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Jefferson Park
79 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Five Points
79 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,740
815 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Five Points
26 Units Available
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
730 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Highland
35 Units Available
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,670
757 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West Colfax
55 Units Available
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
785 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Highlands
35 Units Available
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
693 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West Colfax
56 Units Available
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,127
587 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
River North Art District
30 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,379
737 sqft
Great location in LoDo and its restaurants/bars and entertainment. Walking distance to Coors Field. Property offers a newly renovated fitness center, game room, pool with sun deck, and sports lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Alameda
12 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
580 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,313
803 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Applewood
13 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,227
760 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Denver
17 Units Available
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,690
781 sqft
Brand new community with never-lived-in homes. Billiards and bowling alley for residents for convenient entertainment. Courtyards with firepits. Resident portal for online rent payment and maintenance requests. Across the street from Coors Field.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Golden Triangle
26 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
942 sqft
Convenient location in the Golden Triangle, with easy access to Cherry Creek State Park trails and downtown. Units have granite counters, built-in laundry, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Denver
17 Units Available
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,570
848 sqft
Luxury riverfront apartments with high-end style and resort-style amenities. Newly renovated with designer finishes and comforts like stainless steel appliances. Enjoy world-class relaxation at the pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
River North Art District
22 Units Available
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
751 sqft
Modern community with desirable apartments, located in the heart of Denver's River North Art District. Smoke-free units, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Garage, gym, hot tub and on-site parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
South Alameda
16 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
644 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
