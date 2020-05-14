Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

3235 Downey Cir E #C Available 05/29/20 3Bed in Clifton!!! - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else***



Lovely upstairs unit of a Triplex. 3Bed, 2 Bath W/a fenced in backyard!! Right next to Kimwood Park. Super clean and lots of light with some cute updates!!! W/D Hookups. Pets possible with additional pet screening and pet fees. NO SMOKING. W/S/T included in rent. Lawn care and Gas & electric are tenant responsibility.



AVAILABLE 5/29/2020

lease till May 2021 (no short-term)

**UNIT OCCUPIED need 24 hour notice to show**



No Cats Allowed



