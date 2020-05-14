All apartments in Clifton
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

3235 Downey Cir E #C

3235 East Downey Circle · (970) 609-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3235 East Downey Circle, Clifton, CO 81520
Kimwood Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3235 Downey Cir E #C · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3235 Downey Cir E #C Available 05/29/20 3Bed in Clifton!!! - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else***

Lovely upstairs unit of a Triplex. 3Bed, 2 Bath W/a fenced in backyard!! Right next to Kimwood Park. Super clean and lots of light with some cute updates!!! W/D Hookups. Pets possible with additional pet screening and pet fees. NO SMOKING. W/S/T included in rent. Lawn care and Gas & electric are tenant responsibility.

AVAILABLE 5/29/2020
lease till May 2021 (no short-term)
**UNIT OCCUPIED need 24 hour notice to show**

If you would like to schedule a showing of this property please use this link: https://calendly.com/cindy-dickey
*** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else***

If you are interested in applying for this property please click here: https://eclipsepropertymanagement.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/104407/new

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5730224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3235 Downey Cir E #C have any available units?
3235 Downey Cir E #C has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3235 Downey Cir E #C currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Downey Cir E #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Downey Cir E #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 Downey Cir E #C is pet friendly.
Does 3235 Downey Cir E #C offer parking?
No, 3235 Downey Cir E #C does not offer parking.
Does 3235 Downey Cir E #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 Downey Cir E #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Downey Cir E #C have a pool?
No, 3235 Downey Cir E #C does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Downey Cir E #C have accessible units?
No, 3235 Downey Cir E #C does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Downey Cir E #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Downey Cir E #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Downey Cir E #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 Downey Cir E #C does not have units with air conditioning.

