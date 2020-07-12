Neighborhood Guide: Centennial

Check out the top neighborhoods in Centennial for renting an apartment: Saddle Rock Ridge, Homestead in The Willows, Southglenn and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
  1. 1. Saddle Rock Ridge
    Verified

    1 of 40

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    20 Units Available
    Saddle Rock Ridge
    The Fletcher Southlands
    22959 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO
    1 Bedroom
    $1,327
    855 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,527
    1077 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,031
    1263 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 37

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    $
    55 Units Available
    Saddle Rock Ridge
    Springs at Eagle Bend
    7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
    Studio
    $1,312
    623 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,449
    821 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,869
    1135 sqft
  2. 2. Homestead in The Willows
    Verified

    1 of 23

    Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
    $
    16 Units Available
    Homestead in The Willows
    The Villas At Homestead
    6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
    1 Bedroom
    $1,375
    745 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,535
    994 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask

    1 of 11

    Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
    1 Unit Available
    Homestead in The Willows
    6776 S Ivy St Apt A4
    6776 South Ivy Street, Centennial, CO
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,650
    1004 sqft
  3. 3. Southglenn
    Verified

    1 of 26

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    19 Units Available
    Southglenn
    The Portola at Southglenn
    6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
    Studio
    $1,450
    587 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,650
    945 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,750
    1121 sqft

    1 of 16

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Southglenn
    2380 E Fremont Ave #H20
    2380 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,495
    1039 sqft
