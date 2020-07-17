Amenities

31 Willow Green Available 09/08/20 Unfurnished, 2 car garage, Wellington Neighborhood! - This home is an exceptional rental opportunity in a great neighborhood available 9/8/20 for a year lease-no option for a shorter lease. This 2 story home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is a spacious kitchen with gas range, separate dining room and living room with gas fireplace. There is ample closet space, great windows and natural light.



The upstairs has a large loft area (could be a second living room), laundry area with washer and dryer, master bedroom with large walk in closet and a full bathroom. The 2 car garage is spacious and has bonus storage space. Sit on your deck and enjoy great views of Breckenridge Ski Resort, or walk/take the bus to town.



Rent is $3750 and includes water and sewer. Rent does not include electricity, gas, cable, internet, phone, yard care, or plowing. There is parking for three cars.



Pets are not preferred, but may be negotiable with an additional deposit and pet rent.



All applicants over 18 will be required to submit an application, credit and background check with a non-refundable $45.00 fee. The application can be emailed or filled out online.



First and Security are owed to move in. Last Month's Rent deposit is owed and can be paid off in three payments, beginning the second month of the lease.



For more information please know the property address of the property you are interested in and email us at info@fortunatoproperties.com (24/7) or call Fortunato Properties at 970-389-7418 during business hours.



Please be advised you will be contacting a Property Management company and we will ask that you answer standard pre screening questions over the phone before being able to schedule a showing. We are best reached via info@fortunatoproperties.com or by phone Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Or you can visit our website at www.FortunatoProperties.com. Please do not send text. If you call, and no one answers please leave a voicemail and we will be in touch as soon as possible.



Fortunato Properties participates in Equal Opportunity Housing.



Leasing Agent: Mallory Ohl



*Advertisement may not be displayed correctly on map.



