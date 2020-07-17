All apartments in Breckenridge
31 Willow Green

31 Willow Green · (970) 389-7418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Willow Green, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 31 Willow Green · Avail. Sep 8

$3,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

31 Willow Green Available 09/08/20 Unfurnished, 2 car garage, Wellington Neighborhood! - This home is an exceptional rental opportunity in a great neighborhood available 9/8/20 for a year lease-no option for a shorter lease. This 2 story home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is a spacious kitchen with gas range, separate dining room and living room with gas fireplace. There is ample closet space, great windows and natural light.

The upstairs has a large loft area (could be a second living room), laundry area with washer and dryer, master bedroom with large walk in closet and a full bathroom. The 2 car garage is spacious and has bonus storage space. Sit on your deck and enjoy great views of Breckenridge Ski Resort, or walk/take the bus to town.

Rent is $3750 and includes water and sewer. Rent does not include electricity, gas, cable, internet, phone, yard care, or plowing. There is parking for three cars.

Pets are not preferred, but may be negotiable with an additional deposit and pet rent.

All applicants over 18 will be required to submit an application, credit and background check with a non-refundable $45.00 fee. The application can be emailed or filled out online.

First and Security are owed to move in. Last Month's Rent deposit is owed and can be paid off in three payments, beginning the second month of the lease.

For more information please know the property address of the property you are interested in and email us at info@fortunatoproperties.com (24/7) or call Fortunato Properties at 970-389-7418 during business hours.

Please be advised you will be contacting a Property Management company and we will ask that you answer standard pre screening questions over the phone before being able to schedule a showing. We are best reached via info@fortunatoproperties.com or by phone Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Or you can visit our website at www.FortunatoProperties.com. Please do not send text. If you call, and no one answers please leave a voicemail and we will be in touch as soon as possible.

Fortunato Properties participates in Equal Opportunity Housing.

Leasing Agent: Mallory Ohl

*Advertisement may not be displayed correctly on map. If you are viewing this property on any other website besides https://www.fortunatoproperties.com/available-homes/ there could be incorrect information.

(RLNE2607655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Willow Green have any available units?
31 Willow Green has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Willow Green have?
Some of 31 Willow Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Willow Green currently offering any rent specials?
31 Willow Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Willow Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Willow Green is pet friendly.
Does 31 Willow Green offer parking?
Yes, 31 Willow Green offers parking.
Does 31 Willow Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Willow Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Willow Green have a pool?
No, 31 Willow Green does not have a pool.
Does 31 Willow Green have accessible units?
No, 31 Willow Green does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Willow Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Willow Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Willow Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Willow Green does not have units with air conditioning.
