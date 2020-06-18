Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub internet access

27 Peaks View Ct. Unit 114 Available 07/08/20 Summer or Year Lease, 10 minutes from Breck! - This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor unit has been updated throughout. It has a dishwasher, washer and dryer, walk out covered deck and gas fireplace in the living room. Great views! Unit is located on the Blue River Bus Route and just 10 minutes to Main Street Breckenridge. Unit is available for move in 7/8/20.



Rent is $1700.00 per month and includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, plowing, shoveling, cable, and internet. Not included in the rent is electricity and natural gas. There is parking for three cars.



No pets allowed per HOA rules and regulations.



All applicants over 18 will be required to submit an application, credit and background check with a non-refundable $45.00 fee. The application can be emailed or filled out online.



First and Security are owed to move in. Last Month's Rent deposit is owed and can be paid off in three payments, beginning the second month of the lease.



For more information please know the property address of the property you are interested in and email us at info@fortunatoproperties.com (24/7) or call Fortunato Properties at 970-389-7418 during business hours.



Please be advised you will be contacting a Property Management company and we will ask that you answer standard pre screening questions over the phone before being able to schedule a showing. We are best reached via info@fortunatoproperties.com or by phone Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Or you can visit our website at www.FortunatoProperties.com. Please do not send text. If you call, and no one answers please leave a voicemail and we will be in touch as soon as possible.



Fortunato Properties participates in Equal Opportunity Housing.



Leasing Agent: Mallory Ohl



*Advertisement may not be displayed correctly on map. If you are viewing this property on any other website besides https://www.fortunatoproperties.com/available-homes/ there could be incorrect information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3585663)