Blue River, CO
107 Peaks View Ct. Unit 334
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

107 Peaks View Ct. Unit 334

107 Peaks View Court · (970) 389-7418
Location

107 Peaks View Court, Blue River, CO 80424

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Peaks View Ct. Unit 334 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
107 Peaks View Ct. Unit 334 Available 08/08/20 Updated Condo, Great Views, Extra Storage! Blue River Bus Route! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom top floor condo has great updates. Condo will be available 8/8/20 for a year lease! It is unfurnished with a covered deck and great mountain views. There is a wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer, extra storage closet and only 10 minutes to Breckenridge!

The rent is $2100.00 includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, plowing, shoveling, internet and basic cable. Electricity and phone are not included. There is parking for 3 cars.

No pets allowed per HOA rules and regulations.

All applicants over 18 will be required to submit an application, credit and background check with a non-refundable $45.00 fee. The application can be emailed or filled out online.

First and Security are owed to move in. Last Month's Rent deposit is owed and can be paid off in three payments, beginning the second month of the lease.

For more information please know the property address of the property you are interested in and email us at info@fortunatoproperties.com (24/7) or call Fortunato Properties at 970-389-7418 during business hours.

Please be advised you will be contacting a Property Management company and we will ask that you answer standard pre screening questions over the phone before being able to schedule a showing. We are best reached via info@fortunatoproperties.com or by phone Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Or you can visit our website at www.FortunatoProperties.com. Please do not send text. If you call, and no one answers please leave a voicemail and we will be in touch as soon as possible.

Fortunato Properties participates in Equal Opportunity Housing.

Leasing Agent: Mallory Ohl

*Advertisement may not be displayed correctly on map. If you are viewing this property on any other website besides https://www.fortunatoproperties.com/available-homes/ there could be incorrect information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2384193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

