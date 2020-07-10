/
apartments with washer dryer
78 Apartments for rent in Berthoud, CO with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
100 East Nebraska Avenue
100 East Nebraska Avenue, Berthoud, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2184 sqft
This corner lot, three bed, one and a half bath home is located in Berthoud close to Pioneer Park.
1 Unit Available
2422 Tabor St
2422 Tabor Street, Berthoud, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 06/01/20 Tabor Street Berthoud - Property Id: 274446 Located in the Hammond Farm Development near new golf course off Berthoud Parkway, Berthoud. A stunning 3,500 sq ft 5 bedroom, loft, and 4 bathroom 2-story beauty.
Results within 5 miles of Berthoud
10 Units Available
East Central Loveland
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,209
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
5 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
863 Eagle Drive
863 Eagle Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2435 sqft
863 Eagle Drive Available 08/05/20 Lovely and Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Loveland! - You will love this beautiful home in Lovely Loveland.
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
711 McKinley Avenue
711 Mckinley Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1462 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a very cute home, some of the features include a finished basement, mature landscaping, fenced yard, beautiful hardwood floors, Bay window, lots of storage and much more. Washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
East Central Loveland
355 North Boise Avenue
355 North Boise Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1487 sqft
This Beautiful and Spacious 3 bed- 2.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
252 Primrose Dr.
252 Primrose Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1737 sqft
252 Primrose Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 3 Bed - 2.
1 Unit Available
West Lake
1305 Cimmeron Drive
1305 Cimmaron Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
Immaculate 1920 sq. ft. Ranch, 2 BR, 3rd BR converted to Study/Office, 1.5 BA, Gorgeous Lg. Brick Great Room w/Gas Frplc., Appliances, AC, 2-Car Gar., Handicap Accessible (if desired). Well Kept Quite Neighborhood. N/S, N/P. $1800/mo. + S/D.
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
1096 North Garfield Avenue
1096 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath close to downtown. All Utilities included: Gas, Electric, Trash, Water, and High Speed internet and Cable with 200 channels including HBO and Showtime. Washer and Dryer inclusded.Fully fenced backyard. 1 year lease required.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
552 Jocelyn Dr.
552 Jocelyn Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
JOCELYN - Property Id: 54279 MUST SEE 1/2 Duplex, All newly updated: Flooring, paint, windows. Great Location. Double attached garage, Large back yard with mature trees, close to schools, shopping. Non-refundable pet deposit $250 per pet.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
2742 Goldenrod Place
2742 Goldenrod Place, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
2742 Goldenrod Place Available 06/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH RANCH-STYLE HOME IN SW LOVELAND AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - Impressive 3 bed 2 bath ranch on LARGE, fenced lot and quiet cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
2020 S Garfield Ave
2020 South Garfield Avenue, Larimer County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2414 sqft
2020 S Garfield Ave Available 08/01/20 2020 South Garfield - You'll love this retreat just outside of town. The brick ranch has 4 beds including a master bath and 2 closets. A gallery kitchen with an adjoining sun porch.
Results within 10 miles of Berthoud
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
$
33 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,205
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,397
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
$
5 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
$
23 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
15 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
11 Units Available
Northeast Central Loveland
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,626
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
$
16 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
12 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,372
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1367 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
$
6 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,354
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
20 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.