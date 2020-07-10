Apartment List
/
CO
/
berthoud
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:34 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Berthoud, CO with washer-dryer

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
100 East Nebraska Avenue
100 East Nebraska Avenue, Berthoud, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2184 sqft
This corner lot, three bed, one and a half bath home is located in Berthoud close to Pioneer Park.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2422 Tabor St
2422 Tabor Street, Berthoud, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 06/01/20 Tabor Street Berthoud - Property Id: 274446 Located in the Hammond Farm Development near new golf course off Berthoud Parkway, Berthoud. A stunning 3,500 sq ft 5 bedroom, loft, and 4 bathroom 2-story beauty.
Results within 5 miles of Berthoud
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
East Central Loveland
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,209
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
863 Eagle Drive
863 Eagle Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2435 sqft
863 Eagle Drive Available 08/05/20 Lovely and Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Loveland! - You will love this beautiful home in Lovely Loveland.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
711 McKinley Avenue
711 Mckinley Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1462 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a very cute home, some of the features include a finished basement, mature landscaping, fenced yard, beautiful hardwood floors, Bay window, lots of storage and much more. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Central Loveland
355 North Boise Avenue
355 North Boise Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1487 sqft
This Beautiful and Spacious 3 bed- 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
252 Primrose Dr.
252 Primrose Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1737 sqft
252 Primrose Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 3 Bed - 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
West Lake
1305 Cimmeron Drive
1305 Cimmaron Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
Immaculate 1920 sq. ft. Ranch, 2 BR, 3rd BR converted to Study/Office, 1.5 BA, Gorgeous Lg. Brick Great Room w/Gas Frplc., Appliances, AC, 2-Car Gar., Handicap Accessible (if desired). Well Kept Quite Neighborhood. N/S, N/P. $1800/mo. + S/D.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
1096 North Garfield Avenue
1096 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath close to downtown. All Utilities included: Gas, Electric, Trash, Water, and High Speed internet and Cable with 200 channels including HBO and Showtime. Washer and Dryer inclusded.Fully fenced backyard. 1 year lease required.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
552 Jocelyn Dr.
552 Jocelyn Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
JOCELYN - Property Id: 54279 MUST SEE 1/2 Duplex, All newly updated: Flooring, paint, windows. Great Location. Double attached garage, Large back yard with mature trees, close to schools, shopping. Non-refundable pet deposit $250 per pet.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
2742 Goldenrod Place
2742 Goldenrod Place, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
2742 Goldenrod Place Available 06/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH RANCH-STYLE HOME IN SW LOVELAND AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - Impressive 3 bed 2 bath ranch on LARGE, fenced lot and quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
2020 S Garfield Ave
2020 South Garfield Avenue, Larimer County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2414 sqft
2020 S Garfield Ave Available 08/01/20 2020 South Garfield - You'll love this retreat just outside of town. The brick ranch has 4 beds including a master bath and 2 closets. A gallery kitchen with an adjoining sun porch.
Results within 10 miles of Berthoud
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
33 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,205
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,397
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
23 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,211
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Northeast Central Loveland
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,626
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,372
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1367 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,354
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
20 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.

Similar Pages

Berthoud 3 BedroomsBerthoud Apartments with BalconyBerthoud Apartments with Garage
Berthoud Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBerthoud Apartments with ParkingBerthoud Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Berthoud Dog Friendly ApartmentsBerthoud Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College