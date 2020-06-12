Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:22 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Aspen, CO with hardwood floors

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
717 S Aspen Street
717 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
5256 sqft
The new One Town Homes is Aspen elegance at its finest, nestled at the base of Lift 1-A, right on Aspen Mountain. This three level town home has over 5,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Aspen Historic District
1 Unit Available
630 E Cooper
630 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1000 sqft
This deluxe three bedroom, three bathroom condominium is centrally located in the heart of downtown Aspen. Conveniently located on the first floor with open floor plan, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1232 Vine Street
1232 Vine St, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
780 sqft
Top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a deck and views of Aspen Mountain. Bamboo floors and updated kitchen appliances. Open living area with a wood burning stove. Located near the Hunter Creek and Smuggler trail system.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
202 Prospector Road
202 Prospector Road, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
4945 sqft
This luxury 4,945 square foot 4bedroom townhome, located at the base of Aspen Highlands ski area offers incredible ski access and use of the pool, hot tub and fitness facilities at the Ritz Carlton and the Willow Creek Bistro.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Main Street Historic District
1 Unit Available
513 W Main Street
513 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,950
465 sqft
One bedroom condo in a newer complex with pool and hot tub. Updated finishes including high-end appliances, hardwood floors, air-conditioning, gas fireplace and washer and dryer. Hop on the bike bath half a block away to walk or bike to town.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
814 W Bleeker Street
814 West Bleeker Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1450 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Privacy, trees, and even a small stream runs along side this prime locations townhouse. Just a few minutes bike to downtown, a short walk to the music tents, and quick shuttle ride or free bus to the gondola.
Results within 1 mile of Aspen

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1819 Maroon Creek Road
1819 Maroon Creek Road, Pitkin County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
6837 sqft
Everything you can think to request for the ultimate Aspen experience: beautiful home, mountain views, woods, the sounds of the river, privacy, minutes to skiing and recreational activities and all only five minutes to Aspen.
Results within 5 miles of Aspen

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
115 Blue Spruce Lane
115 Blue Spruce Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$6,050
5743 sqft
Luxury 6 bedroom, 6 1/2 bathroomSki-in/Ski-out to Two CreeksStone and timber finishes with an Old World European influenceGourmet kitchen with two Sub-Zero refrigerators, 6 burner Viking stove and two dishwashersLiving room with wood burning
Results within 10 miles of Aspen

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4000 Brush Creek Road
4000 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous mountain contemporary design has an ideal location in Snowmass Village. This premier 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome has everything you could want for your vacation.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
246 Stellar Lane
246 Stellar Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
3881 sqft
Deluxe 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom homeLocated on the Dial-a-Ride Shuttle RouteMain living area with 50'' TV, stereo system, double sided stone fireplaceSeparate media room with large TV and office areaLarge patio area with hot tub and gas BBQNew Hardwood

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
73 Sinclair Lane
73 Sinclair Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1859 sqft
Deluxe 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with bonus bunkroom on lower level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
835 Wood Road
835 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4904 sqft
Luxury 5 bedroom, 5.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Aspen, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aspen renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

