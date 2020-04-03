All apartments in Aspen
950 Cemetery Lane
950 Cemetery Lane

950 Cemetery Lane · (970) 987-2288
Location

950 Cemetery Lane, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$22,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2451 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
hot tub
Light and bright, newly refreshed 3-level duplex. This mid-century modern inspired, well laid out home is perfect for a family or group of friends. Separate living room and den area for entertaining or watching tv. Each level boasts separate bedrooms that allow for privacy and space. The top floor has 180-degree views from Sunnyside to Highlands, with generous natural light. Surrounded by trees and an elevated deck, the living room, dining area and kitchen have the feel of a treehouse. Amenities include AC in the living room and master, a hot tub, wood stove, fenced-in yard and a covered carport. Pet friendly and right on the bus route. Available summer and holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Cemetery Lane have any available units?
950 Cemetery Lane has a unit available for $22,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 950 Cemetery Lane have?
Some of 950 Cemetery Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Cemetery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
950 Cemetery Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Cemetery Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Cemetery Lane is pet friendly.
Does 950 Cemetery Lane offer parking?
Yes, 950 Cemetery Lane does offer parking.
Does 950 Cemetery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Cemetery Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Cemetery Lane have a pool?
No, 950 Cemetery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 950 Cemetery Lane have accessible units?
No, 950 Cemetery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Cemetery Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Cemetery Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Cemetery Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 950 Cemetery Lane has units with air conditioning.
