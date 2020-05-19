945 E Cooper Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located just 5 blocks from the base of Ajax, this Single Family 4 bedroom home has a beautiful classic elegance with luxury modern decor. Tucked back from the street with a small front yard, the location offers privacy from the hustle of the Aspen core while back deck provides striking views of Aspen Mountain. The top floor hosts an open living, kitchen, and dining area and an office space. Soaring vaulted ceilings provide great light to these chic living spaces and large windows highlight the views of the valley around. Enjoying the views from the hot tub, grilling on the back deck or relaxing by the fire provide a great way to enjoy your time at this home. The entry level hosts a large master suite with a gas fire place and spacious master bath as well as a one car garage