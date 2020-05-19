All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 945 E Cooper Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
945 E Cooper Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:41 PM

945 E Cooper Avenue

945 East Cooper Avenue · (970) 379-4781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

945 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located just 5 blocks from the base of Ajax, this Single Family 4 bedroom home has a beautiful classic elegance with luxury modern decor. Tucked back from the street with a small front yard, the location offers privacy from the hustle of the Aspen core while back deck provides striking views of Aspen Mountain. The top floor hosts an open living, kitchen, and dining area and an office space. Soaring vaulted ceilings provide great light to these chic living spaces and large windows highlight the views of the valley around. Enjoying the views from the hot tub, grilling on the back deck or relaxing by the fire provide a great way to enjoy your time at this home. The entry level hosts a large master suite with a gas fire place and spacious master bath as well as a one car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 E Cooper Avenue have any available units?
945 E Cooper Avenue has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 945 E Cooper Avenue have?
Some of 945 E Cooper Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 E Cooper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
945 E Cooper Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 E Cooper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 945 E Cooper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 945 E Cooper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 945 E Cooper Avenue does offer parking.
Does 945 E Cooper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 E Cooper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 E Cooper Avenue have a pool?
No, 945 E Cooper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 945 E Cooper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 945 E Cooper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 945 E Cooper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 E Cooper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 E Cooper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 E Cooper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 945 E Cooper Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity