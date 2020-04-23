926 E Durant Street

Amenities

patio / balcony carport walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking hot tub

Contemporary, light-filled, great room with vaulted ceilings, large fireplace and spectacular views of Aspen Mountain, gondola and Red Mountain. Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac in Aspen's central core with 2 south-facing balconies plus a large patio with private hot tub. An abundance of natural light throughout this 3-level town home, it is truly a cut above all others. Large master suite with fireplace, large walk-in closet and a very large master bath. With 2 additional bedrooms, a 2-car carport and many other great features. Bedding: King, 2 Queens and Twin futon in office.