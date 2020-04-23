All apartments in Aspen
926 E Durant Street
Last updated April 23 2020

926 E Durant Street

926 East Durant Avenue · (970) 379-6626
Location

926 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2811 sqft

Amenities

Contemporary, light-filled, great room with vaulted ceilings, large fireplace and spectacular views of Aspen Mountain, gondola and Red Mountain. Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac in Aspen's central core with 2 south-facing balconies plus a large patio with private hot tub. An abundance of natural light throughout this 3-level town home, it is truly a cut above all others. Large master suite with fireplace, large walk-in closet and a very large master bath. With 2 additional bedrooms, a 2-car carport and many other great features. Bedding: King, 2 Queens and Twin futon in office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 E Durant Street have any available units?
926 E Durant Street has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 926 E Durant Street have?
Some of 926 E Durant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 E Durant Street currently offering any rent specials?
926 E Durant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 E Durant Street pet-friendly?
No, 926 E Durant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 926 E Durant Street offer parking?
Yes, 926 E Durant Street does offer parking.
Does 926 E Durant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 E Durant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 E Durant Street have a pool?
No, 926 E Durant Street does not have a pool.
Does 926 E Durant Street have accessible units?
No, 926 E Durant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 926 E Durant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 E Durant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 E Durant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 E Durant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
