Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

925 East Durant Avenue

925 East Durant Avenue · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

925 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3075 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
This contemporary townhome sits on a quiet, tree-lined street with no through traffic, yet is squarely in the downtown core of Aspen and an easy 4 minute walk to the gondola. Great access to Aspen's best restaurants, shopping and exciting events. Luxury 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath core townhomeWalking distance to skiing, shopping and dining in downtown AspenMain level with open floor plan, large windows, great natural light and mountain viewsGourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliancesDining room table that seats 6 and bar seating for 4Outdoor gas grill and private hot tubThree private balconiesSpacious mudroomGarageWireless internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 East Durant Avenue have any available units?
925 East Durant Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 925 East Durant Avenue have?
Some of 925 East Durant Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 East Durant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
925 East Durant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 East Durant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 925 East Durant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 925 East Durant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 925 East Durant Avenue does offer parking.
Does 925 East Durant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 East Durant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 East Durant Avenue have a pool?
No, 925 East Durant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 925 East Durant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 925 East Durant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 925 East Durant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 East Durant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 East Durant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 East Durant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
