925 East Durant Avenue

This contemporary townhome sits on a quiet, tree-lined street with no through traffic, yet is squarely in the downtown core of Aspen and an easy 4 minute walk to the gondola. Great access to Aspen's best restaurants, shopping and exciting events. Luxury 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath core townhomeWalking distance to skiing, shopping and dining in downtown AspenMain level with open floor plan, large windows, great natural light and mountain viewsGourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliancesDining room table that seats 6 and bar seating for 4Outdoor gas grill and private hot tubThree private balconiesSpacious mudroomGarageWireless internet