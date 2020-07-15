817 W North Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Peaceful and private mountain contemporary West End home. The open concept living space features a brand new custom kitchen and is highlighted by a wall of picture windows that look out onto the large backyard. Three levels of living include six en suite bedrooms, including a stunning main floor Master suite and a top floor Guest Master, as well as a well-appointed family room that walks out to the patio and hot tub. Other amenities include radiant heat, partial AC, fireplace and a two car garage. Walk to Music Tent or take the free Downtowner to the Gondola. Long term monthly $27,500. Holiday nightly $4,500. Seasonal/Single monthly $45,000. Regular nightly $3,500.