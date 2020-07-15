All apartments in Aspen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

817 W North Street

817 West North Street · No Longer Available
Location

817 West North Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Peaceful and private mountain contemporary West End home. The open concept living space features a brand new custom kitchen and is highlighted by a wall of picture windows that look out onto the large backyard. Three levels of living include six en suite bedrooms, including a stunning main floor Master suite and a top floor Guest Master, as well as a well-appointed family room that walks out to the patio and hot tub. Other amenities include radiant heat, partial AC, fireplace and a two car garage. Walk to Music Tent or take the free Downtowner to the Gondola. Long term monthly $27,500. Holiday nightly $4,500. Seasonal/Single monthly $45,000. Regular nightly $3,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 W North Street have any available units?
817 W North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 817 W North Street have?
Some of 817 W North Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 W North Street currently offering any rent specials?
817 W North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 W North Street pet-friendly?
No, 817 W North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 817 W North Street offer parking?
Yes, 817 W North Street offers parking.
Does 817 W North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 W North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 W North Street have a pool?
No, 817 W North Street does not have a pool.
Does 817 W North Street have accessible units?
No, 817 W North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 817 W North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 W North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 W North Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 817 W North Street has units with air conditioning.
