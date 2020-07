Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning elevator hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

This stunning new 5,500 square foot, 5 bedroom home sits on an 18,000 square foot lot on Roaring Fork Road in Aspen's West End. Gorgeous yard and outdoor spaces for relaxing at the house, walk to the music tent or take the cross town shuttle to dinner. Exclusively available for the Summer featuring large windows/natural light, views of Aspen Mountain, central AC, elevator, and an oversized garage. Completely refurbished in 2018.