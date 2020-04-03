All apartments in Aspen
805 E Cooper Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

805 E Cooper Avenue

805 East Cooper Avenue · (970) 544-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

805 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Impeccable, 2 level end unit condominium only 2 blocks to the gondola. Remodeled with the classiest of fixtures/appliances/materials/upgrades. Hilila Limestone Countertops, Limestone Floor. A full bath on each level: Calcutta Marble Bathroom with faux crocodile wallpaper on upper level and beautifully remodeled full bathroom on lower level make this unit as comfortable as it gets. Great rental value. Must see!Apr 16 - May 27: Daily $500; Weekly $3,500; Monthly $15,000; minimum 4 nightsMay 28 - Jun 10: Daily $800; Weekly $5,600; minimum4 nightsJun 11 - Sep 30: Daily $1,000; Weekly $7,000; Monthly $15,000-$30,000; minimum 6 nights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 E Cooper Avenue have any available units?
805 E Cooper Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 805 E Cooper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
805 E Cooper Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 E Cooper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 805 E Cooper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 805 E Cooper Avenue offer parking?
No, 805 E Cooper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 805 E Cooper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 E Cooper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 E Cooper Avenue have a pool?
No, 805 E Cooper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 805 E Cooper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 805 E Cooper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 805 E Cooper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 E Cooper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 E Cooper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 E Cooper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
