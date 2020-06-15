All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 800 S Monarch Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
800 S Monarch Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:52 PM

800 S Monarch Street

800 South Monarch Street · (970) 379-6353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

800 South Monarch Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1699 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
This beautifully remodeled condominium with three bedrooms and three bathrooms is conveniently located at the base of Aspen Mountain next to Lift 1A with ski-in/ski-out access. All the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and large or walk-in closets. Enjoy the incredible views from the unit's private deck. Other features include: Easy walk to downtown Aspen, assigned underground parking, storage, ski locker, tennis court, pool, hot tub, sauna, on-site manager, concierge and cleaning staff.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 S Monarch Street have any available units?
800 S Monarch Street has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 S Monarch Street have?
Some of 800 S Monarch Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 S Monarch Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 S Monarch Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 S Monarch Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 S Monarch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 800 S Monarch Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 S Monarch Street does offer parking.
Does 800 S Monarch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 S Monarch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 S Monarch Street have a pool?
Yes, 800 S Monarch Street has a pool.
Does 800 S Monarch Street have accessible units?
No, 800 S Monarch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 S Monarch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 S Monarch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 S Monarch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 S Monarch Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 800 S Monarch Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity