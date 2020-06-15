800 S Monarch Street

Amenities

This beautifully remodeled condominium with three bedrooms and three bathrooms is conveniently located at the base of Aspen Mountain next to Lift 1A with ski-in/ski-out access. All the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms and large or walk-in closets. Enjoy the incredible views from the unit's private deck. Other features include: Easy walk to downtown Aspen, assigned underground parking, storage, ski locker, tennis court, pool, hot tub, sauna, on-site manager, concierge and cleaning staff.