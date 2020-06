Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the central downtown core of Aspen. Walk everywhere for dining and shopping. Less than a block to the Gondola or ski out of the trail that leads to the gondola. One block to a bus (Ruby Park) to all other mountains for skiing. No car needed for this unit!Great views of Aspen Mountain and Shadow Mountain! A Pool in complex and a recent exterior renovation, makes this Durant Condo the premier spot to spend your Aspen vacation, winter or summer.