Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner condo in the quiet neighborhood of West Aspen with close proximity to the bike trail. Enjoy the afternoon sunshine and grilling from the two private balconies with Aspen/Highlands views. The top floor master bedroom includes a large steam shower and jacuzzi tub. Complete with two assigned parking spots and a washer/dryer in unit. Just a few blocks from all the gourmet dining and luxury shopping experiences of downtown, make this the ideal residence to call home for the season or year round! Unit is fully furnished.