This dog friendly Aspen jewel is situated on a tree lined street in the best neighborhood in Aspen's West End. It is a Victorian style property, approximately 3000 sq. ft. that has been beautifully restored. The Main House is on 3 levels and consists of 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a lower level media room that contains 2 twin beds in a trundle bed setup a queen size sleeper sofa and a full bathroom. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with all Viking stainless appliances plus a 12' island with seating up to 8. There is a 20' stone gas fireplace in the Living Area that gives an incredible warmth to the property. The Carriage house has one bedroom with a full size bed and a loft with a full size futon. It has a private bath with a shower. Asking $21,500 per month plus utilities.