717 S Aspen Street

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub new construction

The new One Town Homes is Aspen elegance at its finest, nestled at the base of Lift 1-A, right on Aspen Mountain. This three level town home has over 5,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms. Fully serviced by an elevator, this home has a two car garage & rooftop hot tub with stunning views of Aspen Mountain & the City of Aspen. The two-story great room with comfortable leather furniture is finished in warm wood finishes and wood floors, and includes floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, a chef's kitchen & direct views of Aspen Mountain. The artistic dining room table seats for 8 to 10, with additional counter dining for 6.