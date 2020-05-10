All apartments in Aspen
Location

717 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$45,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5256 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
elevator
hot tub
The new One Town Homes is Aspen elegance at its finest, nestled at the base of Lift 1-A, right on Aspen Mountain. This three level town home has over 5,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms. Fully serviced by an elevator, this home has a two car garage & rooftop hot tub with stunning views of Aspen Mountain & the City of Aspen. The two-story great room with comfortable leather furniture is finished in warm wood finishes and wood floors, and includes floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, a chef's kitchen & direct views of Aspen Mountain. The artistic dining room table seats for 8 to 10, with additional counter dining for 6.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 S Aspen Street have any available units?
717 S Aspen Street has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 717 S Aspen Street have?
Some of 717 S Aspen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 S Aspen Street currently offering any rent specials?
717 S Aspen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 S Aspen Street pet-friendly?
No, 717 S Aspen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 717 S Aspen Street offer parking?
Yes, 717 S Aspen Street does offer parking.
Does 717 S Aspen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 S Aspen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 S Aspen Street have a pool?
No, 717 S Aspen Street does not have a pool.
Does 717 S Aspen Street have accessible units?
No, 717 S Aspen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 717 S Aspen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 S Aspen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 S Aspen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 S Aspen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
