This newly remodeled end unit in the heart of the West End is perfect for a local or part time resident. Fully remodeled down to the studs with high end European size appliances, granite countertops, the Nest smart home features, a gorgeous bathroom and a large custom closet. The unit is located in a small complex with low HOA dues right on the summer bike path. Great views of Shadow Mountain and lots of natural light. One off street assigned parking spot. Pack your bags because this unit is move-in ready!