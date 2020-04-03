All apartments in Aspen
630 W Hallam Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

630 W Hallam Street

630 West Hallam Street · (970) 379-5018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 West Hallam Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This West End two bedroom, two bath half-duplex has been tastefully remodeled with attractive contemporary finishes throughout. The open concept living space is full of natural light; an updated kitchen that is fully-equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, Quartz countertops and breakfast bar. This property works well for a two couples or a small family with children. The master suite has a luxurious bathroom, two closets and a king size bed. The guest bedroom has a queen bed with additional twin bunk and private bathroom. The living space is highlighted by vaulted ceilings which provide a spacious feel and flows effortlessly into the wonderful yard. Conveniently located near the Aspen Music Tent, the Aspen Institute and just minutes to downtown Aspen and the Silver Queen Gondola.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 W Hallam Street have any available units?
630 W Hallam Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 630 W Hallam Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 W Hallam Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 W Hallam Street pet-friendly?
No, 630 W Hallam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 630 W Hallam Street offer parking?
No, 630 W Hallam Street does not offer parking.
Does 630 W Hallam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 W Hallam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 W Hallam Street have a pool?
No, 630 W Hallam Street does not have a pool.
Does 630 W Hallam Street have accessible units?
No, 630 W Hallam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 630 W Hallam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 W Hallam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 W Hallam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 W Hallam Street does not have units with air conditioning.
