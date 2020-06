Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This two bedroom, two bath penthouse is perfectly located to the Aspen Core and to the Aspen Music Tent. With vaulted ceilings and massive skylights, this property gives you natural light and excellent views of Aspen Mountain. Features include hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and air conditioning. There is a large deck to enjoy your coffee or dinner with views of the mountain. Assigned off-street parking and a private storage area for bikes and skis complete this perfect penthouse.