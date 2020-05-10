All apartments in Aspen
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:54 AM

603 S Garmisch Street

603 South Garmisch Street · (970) 925-6063
Location

603 South Garmisch Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5755 sqft

Amenities

garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single-family homes in downtown Aspen are rare. This modern designed home is located below Lift 1 A development at the base of Aspen Mountain. There are great art walls, outdoor space for the entertaining and unrivaled downtown convenience. Featuring an open floor plan, great light, high ceilings, and a timeless neoteric design. The living spaces have both a living room with a fireplace and piano, family area with fireplace and large screen smart TV. If you must work during your vacation, there is private office. The open dining area seats 10 and has full built in console and bar area. There is a wonderful chef's kitchen with in-kitchen dining for 4 and bar seating for 4. The BBQ is right outside the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 S Garmisch Street have any available units?
603 S Garmisch Street has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 603 S Garmisch Street currently offering any rent specials?
603 S Garmisch Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 S Garmisch Street pet-friendly?
No, 603 S Garmisch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 603 S Garmisch Street offer parking?
Yes, 603 S Garmisch Street does offer parking.
Does 603 S Garmisch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 S Garmisch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 S Garmisch Street have a pool?
No, 603 S Garmisch Street does not have a pool.
Does 603 S Garmisch Street have accessible units?
No, 603 S Garmisch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 603 S Garmisch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 S Garmisch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 S Garmisch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 S Garmisch Street does not have units with air conditioning.
