603 S Garmisch Street

Amenities

garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Single-family homes in downtown Aspen are rare. This modern designed home is located below Lift 1 A development at the base of Aspen Mountain. There are great art walls, outdoor space for the entertaining and unrivaled downtown convenience. Featuring an open floor plan, great light, high ceilings, and a timeless neoteric design. The living spaces have both a living room with a fireplace and piano, family area with fireplace and large screen smart TV. If you must work during your vacation, there is private office. The open dining area seats 10 and has full built in console and bar area. There is a wonderful chef's kitchen with in-kitchen dining for 4 and bar seating for 4. The BBQ is right outside the kitchen.