Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:28 PM

58 Exhibition Lane

58 Exhibition Lane · (970) 987-1450
Location

58 Exhibition Lane, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$37,500

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4520 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Close Proximity to Exhibition Ski Lift! Fabulous 4 Bedroom contemporary townhome at Aspen Highlands. Newly remodeled features include gourmet kitchen & master suite, ultimate built in double over double bunk room, hot tub & more! Guests will enjoy complimentary use of Ritz Carlton amenities, including fully equipped workout facilities outdoor heated pool and hot tub with stunning views at the base of Highlands. Guests also have complimentary taxi service to and from the townhome, downtown Aspen and the Aspen Airport. Accommodates up to 12 occupants. Winter Daily Rent $2,500 - $3,600Summer Weekly Rent $14,000/wkSummer Monthly Rent $37,500/moHoliday Rent $5,500/ntSecurity Deposit $11,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Exhibition Lane have any available units?
58 Exhibition Lane has a unit available for $37,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 Exhibition Lane have?
Some of 58 Exhibition Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Exhibition Lane currently offering any rent specials?
58 Exhibition Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Exhibition Lane pet-friendly?
No, 58 Exhibition Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 58 Exhibition Lane offer parking?
Yes, 58 Exhibition Lane does offer parking.
Does 58 Exhibition Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Exhibition Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Exhibition Lane have a pool?
Yes, 58 Exhibition Lane has a pool.
Does 58 Exhibition Lane have accessible units?
No, 58 Exhibition Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Exhibition Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Exhibition Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Exhibition Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Exhibition Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
