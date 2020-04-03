All apartments in Aspen
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

552 Walnut

552 Walnut Street · (970) 379-5018
Location

552 Walnut Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$68,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 4627 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
elevator
pool table
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool table
hot tub
Perfectly situated residence in Fox Crossing allows you to do it all while you stay in Aspen. Close proximity to Hunter Creek hiking trails give you the outdoor adventure you've been looking for, and if you're not in the mood to hike and want to shop or dine, it's a quick walk to town or jump on the Galena Street shuttle. This home boasts vaulted ceilings and south facing windows, a large great room with fireplace and a gourmet kitchen and dining area with seating ten. The main level master features a gas fireplace, walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom. The lower level consists of an entertainment area with flat screen, billiard table and bar with four en suite bedrooms surrounding the fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Walnut have any available units?
552 Walnut has a unit available for $68,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 552 Walnut have?
Some of 552 Walnut's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
552 Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Walnut pet-friendly?
No, 552 Walnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 552 Walnut offer parking?
No, 552 Walnut does not offer parking.
Does 552 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Walnut have a pool?
No, 552 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 552 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 552 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 552 Walnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 552 Walnut does not have units with air conditioning.
