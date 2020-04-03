552 Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets elevator pool table hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool table hot tub

Perfectly situated residence in Fox Crossing allows you to do it all while you stay in Aspen. Close proximity to Hunter Creek hiking trails give you the outdoor adventure you've been looking for, and if you're not in the mood to hike and want to shop or dine, it's a quick walk to town or jump on the Galena Street shuttle. This home boasts vaulted ceilings and south facing windows, a large great room with fireplace and a gourmet kitchen and dining area with seating ten. The main level master features a gas fireplace, walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom. The lower level consists of an entertainment area with flat screen, billiard table and bar with four en suite bedrooms surrounding the fun.