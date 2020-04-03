386 Pfister Drive

Amenities

This beautiful estate boasts SKI ACCESS to and from Oregon Trail to ski Tiehack and Buttermilk. This newly refurnished luxury home is perfect for relaxing with a home theatre with arcade games, shuffle board, full bar, pool table and Savant system for entertaining. Chef's kitchen opens to the sitting area and there is a formal dining room. Main level offers the living, kitchen, dining, office and guest master. Oversized master suite on its own level walks out to a hot tub. Recreational areas, theatre, gym, and three guest suites are all on the lower level.