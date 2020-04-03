All apartments in Aspen
386 Pfister Drive
Last updated April 3 2020

386 Pfister Drive

386 Pfister Drive · (970) 366-0891
Location

386 Pfister Drive, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
shuffle board
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
This beautiful estate boasts SKI ACCESS to and from Oregon Trail to ski Tiehack and Buttermilk. This newly refurnished luxury home is perfect for relaxing with a home theatre with arcade games, shuffle board, full bar, pool table and Savant system for entertaining. Chef's kitchen opens to the sitting area and there is a formal dining room. Main level offers the living, kitchen, dining, office and guest master. Oversized master suite on its own level walks out to a hot tub. Recreational areas, theatre, gym, and three guest suites are all on the lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 Pfister Drive have any available units?
386 Pfister Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 386 Pfister Drive have?
Some of 386 Pfister Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 Pfister Drive currently offering any rent specials?
386 Pfister Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 Pfister Drive pet-friendly?
No, 386 Pfister Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 386 Pfister Drive offer parking?
Yes, 386 Pfister Drive does offer parking.
Does 386 Pfister Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 Pfister Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 Pfister Drive have a pool?
No, 386 Pfister Drive does not have a pool.
Does 386 Pfister Drive have accessible units?
No, 386 Pfister Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 386 Pfister Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 386 Pfister Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 386 Pfister Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 386 Pfister Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
