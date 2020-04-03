333 W Main Street

Amenities

Tricky Vicky is a cornucopia of Victorian visuals crossed with modern design elements that provide you the opportunity to dream in a multi-colored time machine. Staying here is an experience that only the lights and movement of Main Street could handle. This is an adult playground scored with comfort and interesting things happening. Weird, no; style on it's own and passion, yes. A must experience. Designed by the award winning International Design Firm Seldom Scene Interiors, this 1-Bedroom Aspen lair defines elegance and fun. Let Tricky Vicky hold your imagination for a few nights; you are on vacation after all, right? *Housekeeping rate is $35/ hr**Not Available for monthly rentals at this time.