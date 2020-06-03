330 Gillespie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Seller's will consider a 6 - 12 month rental, possibly a longer term. Furnished or unfurnished. Pets may be considered. This home combining Victorian charm with modern lifestyle sits at the confluence of the paths to The Music Tent and the revered Aspen Institute, a short bike ride to the Hotel Jerome. The Henrybuilt kitchen will inspire your inner-chef, while ample space allows your group to join in the kitchen. Master bedroom and 2 guest bedrooms are upstairs. A family room, bunk room and bathroom are newly built on the lower floor. A generous yard provides outdoor entertaining.