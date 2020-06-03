All apartments in Aspen
330 Gillespie Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:09 PM

330 Gillespie Avenue

330 Gillespie Avenue · (970) 309-7117
Location

330 Gillespie Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Seller's will consider a 6 - 12 month rental, possibly a longer term. Furnished or unfurnished. Pets may be considered. This home combining Victorian charm with modern lifestyle sits at the confluence of the paths to The Music Tent and the revered Aspen Institute, a short bike ride to the Hotel Jerome. The Henrybuilt kitchen will inspire your inner-chef, while ample space allows your group to join in the kitchen. Master bedroom and 2 guest bedrooms are upstairs. A family room, bunk room and bathroom are newly built on the lower floor. A generous yard provides outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Gillespie Avenue have any available units?
330 Gillespie Avenue has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Gillespie Avenue have?
Some of 330 Gillespie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Gillespie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
330 Gillespie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Gillespie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Gillespie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 330 Gillespie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 330 Gillespie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 330 Gillespie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Gillespie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Gillespie Avenue have a pool?
No, 330 Gillespie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 330 Gillespie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 330 Gillespie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Gillespie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Gillespie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Gillespie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Gillespie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
