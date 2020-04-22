322 E Bleeker Street

Amenities

Brand new, never before rented luxury contemporary home at the intersection of the West End and Core. Steps from all of Aspen's attractions, 6 bedrooms plus an office provide plenty of room for guests. Incredible views of Aspen and Red Mountain. Open living, kitchen and dining flow to the spacious patio with heaters and custom fire pit. Lower level rec room with amazing natural light. Fully air conditioned and elevator served. Roof deck with 360 degree views - perfect for fireworks!Available long-term (12mos+) at $100,000/mo. Available now. Minimum 30 day rentals.Exit cleaning hourly at $45/hr.