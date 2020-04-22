All apartments in Aspen
322 E Bleeker Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:21 PM

322 E Bleeker Street

322 East Bleeker Street · (970) 300-2120
Location

322 East Bleeker Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
air conditioning
elevator
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
fire pit
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new, never before rented luxury contemporary home at the intersection of the West End and Core. Steps from all of Aspen's attractions, 6 bedrooms plus an office provide plenty of room for guests. Incredible views of Aspen and Red Mountain. Open living, kitchen and dining flow to the spacious patio with heaters and custom fire pit. Lower level rec room with amazing natural light. Fully air conditioned and elevator served. Roof deck with 360 degree views - perfect for fireworks!Available long-term (12mos+) at $100,000/mo. Available now. Minimum 30 day rentals.Exit cleaning hourly at $45/hr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E Bleeker Street have any available units?
322 E Bleeker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
What amenities does 322 E Bleeker Street have?
Some of 322 E Bleeker Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 E Bleeker Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 E Bleeker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E Bleeker Street pet-friendly?
No, 322 E Bleeker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 322 E Bleeker Street offer parking?
Yes, 322 E Bleeker Street does offer parking.
Does 322 E Bleeker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 E Bleeker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E Bleeker Street have a pool?
No, 322 E Bleeker Street does not have a pool.
Does 322 E Bleeker Street have accessible units?
Yes, 322 E Bleeker Street has accessible units.
Does 322 E Bleeker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 E Bleeker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 E Bleeker Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 E Bleeker Street has units with air conditioning.
