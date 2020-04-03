All apartments in Aspen
301 Lake Avenue

301 Lake Avenue · (970) 379-5496
Location

301 Lake Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Victor Lundy's West End home is an homage to classic architectural greats. Incorporating the original structure with a thoughtful and complementary addition, the new Lundy House takes its place amongst the finest homes in Aspen. With exquisite finishes, refined details and a ''form follows function'' floor plan, one could say this home was 100 years in the making. With five ensuite bedrooms, five and two half bathrooms and a luxury spa, located in the heart of the coveted West End. Every bedroom has a walkout space. There is a rooftop jacuzzi, a two-car garage, and top-of-the-line electronics. Available for rent for the first time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Lake Avenue have any available units?
301 Lake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen, CO.
Is 301 Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 Lake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 301 Lake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 301 Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 301 Lake Avenue does offer parking.
Does 301 Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Lake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Lake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Lake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Lake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
