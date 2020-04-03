All apartments in Aspen
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

205 E Durant Avenue

205 East Durant Avenue · (970) 379-6626
Location

205 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Absolutely gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, Rowland and Broughton designed, top floor South Point condo in the core of Aspen. Easy stroll to all the Aspen action. Fabulous views of Red Mtn, Smuggler Mtn and the sunrise. Remodeled to the studs, chef's kitchen, Sub Zero/ Wolf appliances including Sub Zero Wine Fridge, water softener, steam shower, sound system throughout, gas fireplace, abundant storage, in unit washer/dryer. Garage parking, ski locker, storage room. Completed exterior renovation includes new sliding glass doors, windows, decks, railings, siding, copper mansard roof, snowmelt sidewalk/gutters, garage door, lobby area security system, security cameras and landscaping. Fabulous, divine, sexy and contemporary. A/C recently installed. Elevator access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 E Durant Avenue have any available units?
205 E Durant Avenue has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 E Durant Avenue have?
Some of 205 E Durant Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 E Durant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
205 E Durant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 E Durant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 205 E Durant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 205 E Durant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 205 E Durant Avenue does offer parking.
Does 205 E Durant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 E Durant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 E Durant Avenue have a pool?
No, 205 E Durant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 205 E Durant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 205 E Durant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 205 E Durant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 E Durant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 E Durant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 E Durant Avenue has units with air conditioning.
