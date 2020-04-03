205 E Durant Avenue

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Absolutely gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, Rowland and Broughton designed, top floor South Point condo in the core of Aspen. Easy stroll to all the Aspen action. Fabulous views of Red Mtn, Smuggler Mtn and the sunrise. Remodeled to the studs, chef's kitchen, Sub Zero/ Wolf appliances including Sub Zero Wine Fridge, water softener, steam shower, sound system throughout, gas fireplace, abundant storage, in unit washer/dryer. Garage parking, ski locker, storage room. Completed exterior renovation includes new sliding glass doors, windows, decks, railings, siding, copper mansard roof, snowmelt sidewalk/gutters, garage door, lobby area security system, security cameras and landscaping. Fabulous, divine, sexy and contemporary. A/C recently installed. Elevator access.