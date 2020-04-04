1510 Homestake Drive

Amenities

Enjoy the front row views of the famous Maroon Bells, Highlands & Buttermilk Ski Areas, as well as, the immense green space of the Aspen Golf Course. This new contemporary home has floor to ceiling windows that bring the outside views inside. There are three entertaining areas, the living room with fireplace, the family roomwith large smart media & game table & roof top deck. This home has air-conditioning & radiant heat throughout. The main floor has a wonderful contemporary Chef's kitchen & a dining room that seats 10 people. There are five bedrooms each with a bath en-suite.The master bedroom has spectacular views, light & a large bath with a steam shower, soaking tub, private deck, washer/dryer &walk-in closet. Each of the other bedrooms are are roomy with beautiful bathrooms.