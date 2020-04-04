All apartments in Aspen
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

1510 Homestake Drive

1510 Homestake Drive · (970) 925-6063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1510 Homestake Drive, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 5250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Enjoy the front row views of the famous Maroon Bells, Highlands & Buttermilk Ski Areas, as well as, the immense green space of the Aspen Golf Course. This new contemporary home has floor to ceiling windows that bring the outside views inside. There are three entertaining areas, the living room with fireplace, the family roomwith large smart media & game table & roof top deck. This home has air-conditioning & radiant heat throughout. The main floor has a wonderful contemporary Chef's kitchen & a dining room that seats 10 people. There are five bedrooms each with a bath en-suite.The master bedroom has spectacular views, light & a large bath with a steam shower, soaking tub, private deck, washer/dryer &walk-in closet. Each of the other bedrooms are are roomy with beautiful bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Homestake Drive have any available units?
1510 Homestake Drive has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1510 Homestake Drive have?
Some of 1510 Homestake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Homestake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Homestake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Homestake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Homestake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 1510 Homestake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Homestake Drive does offer parking.
Does 1510 Homestake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 Homestake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Homestake Drive have a pool?
No, 1510 Homestake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Homestake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1510 Homestake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Homestake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Homestake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Homestake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1510 Homestake Drive has units with air conditioning.
