1020 E Durant Avenue

Amenities
Enjoy the comforts of this nicely finished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd Floor Ute Condo. With updated modern finishes, stainless appliances, and a wine refrigerator to keep the beverages chilled, this 814 sq. ft. residence provides the perfect downtown stay. Located only a few blocks to the center of downtown and the gondola! This condo is equipped with a fireplace, flat screen televisions, washer/dryer, WiFi and a reserved parking space in the lot. Enjoy a nice steam shower in the Master suite at the end of an active Aspen day, and then take in the views of Aspen Mountain from either bedroom. Bedding: King, Queen & Pullout Couch.