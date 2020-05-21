All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 1020 E Durant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
1020 E Durant Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:45 AM

1020 E Durant Avenue

1020 East Durant Avenue · (717) 512-3367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1020 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Enjoy the comforts of this nicely finished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd Floor Ute Condo. With updated modern finishes, stainless appliances, and a wine refrigerator to keep the beverages chilled, this 814 sq. ft. residence provides the perfect downtown stay. Located only a few blocks to the center of downtown and the gondola! This condo is equipped with a fireplace, flat screen televisions, washer/dryer, WiFi and a reserved parking space in the lot. Enjoy a nice steam shower in the Master suite at the end of an active Aspen day, and then take in the views of Aspen Mountain from either bedroom. Bedding: King, Queen & Pullout Couch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 E Durant Avenue have any available units?
1020 E Durant Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1020 E Durant Avenue have?
Some of 1020 E Durant Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 E Durant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1020 E Durant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 E Durant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1020 E Durant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 1020 E Durant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1020 E Durant Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1020 E Durant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 E Durant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 E Durant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1020 E Durant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1020 E Durant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1020 E Durant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 E Durant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 E Durant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 E Durant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 E Durant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1020 E Durant Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity