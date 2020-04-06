206 Old State Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator

2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile Located in Wofford Heights - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile is located in Wofford Heights. Appliances include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer. The property is fully fenced and features a covered patio & 4 storage sheds. 1 small dog allowed.

Trash Paid.

Water Paid.



