Wofford Heights, CA
206 Old State Rd
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

206 Old State Rd

206 Old State Road · (760) 379-5479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

206 Old State Road, Wofford Heights, CA 93285

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 Old State Rd · Avail. now

$765

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile Located in Wofford Heights - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile is located in Wofford Heights. Appliances include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer. The property is fully fenced and features a covered patio & 4 storage sheds. 1 small dog allowed.
Trash Paid.
Water Paid.

Able Property Management 760-379-5479
www.AblePM.com

All viewings, rental agreements, and move-ins are arranged in our office - NO EXCEPTIONS!!

Transactions should never take place outside of our office. Do not give cash or other funds to anyone outside of our office claiming to be a representative of Able Property Management. Unless otherwise stated, all leases are a 6 month minimum.

(RLNE5580474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Old State Rd have any available units?
206 Old State Rd has a unit available for $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Old State Rd have?
Some of 206 Old State Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Old State Rd currently offering any rent specials?
206 Old State Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Old State Rd pet-friendly?
No, 206 Old State Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wofford Heights.
Does 206 Old State Rd offer parking?
No, 206 Old State Rd does not offer parking.
Does 206 Old State Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Old State Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Old State Rd have a pool?
No, 206 Old State Rd does not have a pool.
Does 206 Old State Rd have accessible units?
No, 206 Old State Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Old State Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Old State Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Old State Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Old State Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
