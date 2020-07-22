342 Apartments for rent in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
View Park-Windsor Hills
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in View Park Windsor Hills. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and free parking.
Results within 1 mile of View Park-Windsor Hills

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ladera Heights
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1246 sqft
This beautiful, brand new 3-bedroom and 2-bath unit are centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 1/2 East Hazel Street
209 1/2 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This cozy and bright, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental has all the convenient touches you need to live in comfort and security.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 E Hazel St
209 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1784 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fabulous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the North Inglewood neighborhood in Inglewood, CA.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard
6621 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$1,000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Emily Rizvi| Pan American Properties | 714-628-6269 Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
134 E Hazel St
134 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful newly renovated Studio available in Inglewood. This unit offers great natural light within the unit. Plus 1 parking space No evictions, must have proof of income 2.5 times the rent and credit score over 600.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
563 East Hazel Street
563 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1000 sqft
Beautiful hidden gem condo located across the street from Vincent Park.This Unit has 2 walk in closets and will have new tile floors in both bathrooms. Quiet and quaint. Apologies, Section 8 isn’t accepted.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
5752 10th Avenue
5752 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Energy efficient with oversized bedrooms with generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath located upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress West
3740 Santa Rosalia Drive
3740 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE! As this centrally located, Baldwin Hills’ “Bedford Promenade” Top Floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is offered completely furnished and shows like a model! You’ll love this condo’s sophistication as well as mountain and city views

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
324 E Plymouth Street
324 East Plymouth Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
Welcome to inglewood Charmer Newly updated condo with a townhome feeling. Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage. There is a main floor bedroom and bathroom.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
5752 W 10th Street
5752 10th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2020 - Be the first to live in this beautiful home.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
756 N. Inglewood Ave. #20
756 North Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
953 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2Bed / 2Ba CONDO For Rent! - Be the FIRST to live in the NEWLY Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom! 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms Upper Floor / Corner Unit Approximately 1,000 SF All New Remodel Entire Unit New flooring New recessed

1 of 26

Last updated December 28 at 08:57 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
3638 West SLAUSON Avenue
3638 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
CUTE ONE BEDROOM PRIVATE APARTMENT BEHIND FRONT COMMERCIAL SPACE ON SLAUSON BLVD. THIS APARTMENT OFFERS LIVING ROOM AREA WITH SKYLIGHT, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING OPEN TO THE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. DINING ROOM OR DEN, FULL BATH.
Results within 5 miles of View Park-Windsor Hills
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
$
28 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,143
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,423
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,424
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
$
9 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,886
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
891 sqft
Studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, located one block from Wilshire Boulevard. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. All units have hardwood floors, patio/balconies, walk-in closets, and in-suite laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
10 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,711
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,035
1096 sqft
The Koreatown Plaza and MacArthur Park share a neighborhood with this community. Residents enjoy rooftop cabanas, stunning city views, a heated pool and an EV charging station. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in Bluetooth speakers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
6 Units Available
Palms
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,764
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,943
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,599
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,676
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
14 Units Available
Mid-City West
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,967
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,251
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1267 sqft
A stunning community in the iconic Desmond's Department Store building. On-site amenities include yoga, a fire pit, gym, dog park and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Mid-City West
738 South Ogden Drive
738 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,475
1340 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Apartment - special ONE MONTH FREE! - Seeing is believing, so schedule a tour today! This beautifully upgraded, super spacious, condo-style 2bed/2bath apartment with designer touches throughout can soon be yours! **Ask about our
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
$
9 Units Available
Palms
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,058
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
41 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,429
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for View Park-Windsor Hills, CA

View Park-Windsor Hills has played host to a range of influential musicians over the years, but two really stand out -- the legendary Tina Turner and Ray Charles. Music really is in the town's blood.

That said, View Park-Windsor Hills isn't actually a town or a city at all. It's really a census-designated place, or CDP, in the city of Los Angeles. The two neighborhoods of View Park and Windsor Hills lie northwest of South Los Angeles, and Southwest of Downtown, with Santa Monica over on the western coast to the north and Inglewood directly to the south. The weather, as we all know, is pretty good in LA, and the entire city surrounding the CDP offers endless entertainment to anyone living in the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some View Park-Windsor Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

