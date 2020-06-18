All apartments in Vandenberg Village
Vandenberg Village, CA
733 Mercury Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020

733 Mercury Avenue

733 Mercury Avenue · (805) 735-2492
Location

733 Mercury Avenue, Vandenberg Village, CA 93436

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 733 Mercury Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3051 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
733 Mercury Avenue Available 08/01/20 Providence Landing Home in Vandenberg Village - Outstanding home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, with 3 car attached garage. This home has over 3000 sqft, with a manicured back yard great for entertaining. The home is carefully detailed; custom interior paint, hardwood-laminate flooring throughout the home, “ no carpet” tile in all bathrooms, plantation shutters in most windows. Electric is paid, 100% offset solar power, security system, community pool, playground, walking trail and only 15-minute commute to Vandenberg AFB and Santa Maria area. First room is the formal Living-room/Den/Library, next is a formal dining room. This home has a gorgeous kitchen with island, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and adjacent to the kitchen is the great room with another dining area and large family room with a gas fireplace. It has one downstairs bedroom with a bathroom. Upstairs houses 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The master suite bathroom has extra tall vanitiey with two sinks, a soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Dog will be considered and subject to approval. Available August 1st.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Mercury Avenue have any available units?
733 Mercury Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 733 Mercury Avenue have?
Some of 733 Mercury Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Mercury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
733 Mercury Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Mercury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Mercury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 733 Mercury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 733 Mercury Avenue does offer parking.
Does 733 Mercury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Mercury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Mercury Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 733 Mercury Avenue has a pool.
Does 733 Mercury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 733 Mercury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Mercury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Mercury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Mercury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Mercury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
