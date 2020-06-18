Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

733 Mercury Avenue Available 08/01/20 Providence Landing Home in Vandenberg Village - Outstanding home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, with 3 car attached garage. This home has over 3000 sqft, with a manicured back yard great for entertaining. The home is carefully detailed; custom interior paint, hardwood-laminate flooring throughout the home, “ no carpet” tile in all bathrooms, plantation shutters in most windows. Electric is paid, 100% offset solar power, security system, community pool, playground, walking trail and only 15-minute commute to Vandenberg AFB and Santa Maria area. First room is the formal Living-room/Den/Library, next is a formal dining room. This home has a gorgeous kitchen with island, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and adjacent to the kitchen is the great room with another dining area and large family room with a gas fireplace. It has one downstairs bedroom with a bathroom. Upstairs houses 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The master suite bathroom has extra tall vanitiey with two sinks, a soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Dog will be considered and subject to approval. Available August 1st.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5834386)