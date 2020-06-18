Amenities
733 Mercury Avenue Available 08/01/20 Providence Landing Home in Vandenberg Village - Outstanding home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, with 3 car attached garage. This home has over 3000 sqft, with a manicured back yard great for entertaining. The home is carefully detailed; custom interior paint, hardwood-laminate flooring throughout the home, “ no carpet” tile in all bathrooms, plantation shutters in most windows. Electric is paid, 100% offset solar power, security system, community pool, playground, walking trail and only 15-minute commute to Vandenberg AFB and Santa Maria area. First room is the formal Living-room/Den/Library, next is a formal dining room. This home has a gorgeous kitchen with island, granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and adjacent to the kitchen is the great room with another dining area and large family room with a gas fireplace. It has one downstairs bedroom with a bathroom. Upstairs houses 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The master suite bathroom has extra tall vanitiey with two sinks, a soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Dog will be considered and subject to approval. Available August 1st.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5834386)