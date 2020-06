Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Central Twain Harte - Roomy and spacious open floor plan home close to the shopping center in Twain Harte. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home is a little over 2000 square feet and has a huge downstairs bonus family room with a wood burning stove perfect for entertaining or extra sleeping space. There is a 2 car garage with laundry hook ups and washer and dryer included. There is a nice open kitchen with a breakfast bar, and all appliances. You will stay warm in winter and cool in summer with central forced air heat and air conditioning, and 2 wood burning stoves. There are 2 levels of decks to enjoy the outdoors and the view. This is rare opportunity for a great rental home in the mountains. Call or apply on-line.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4408429)