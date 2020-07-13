Apartment List
30 Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Turlock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1424 Ave S Bentley
1424 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1200 sqft
WESTWOOD/WEST LA AREA: Affordable luxury living in a beautiful modern building. Close to UCLA, Century City, Beverly Hills and major freeways. This unit offers a bright and open floor plan with large windows and plenty of natural light.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1326 Ave S Bronson
1326 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
811 sqft
Welcome to The Bronson apartments, a remodeled building located in the heart of Mid - Wilshire. Walk to shops and restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1957 Ave N Bronson
1957 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1537 sqft
Available August 1st. Tenant occupied but easy to show!!! Call Chris 323-496-6655 for appointments. Direct access private parking for 3 cars.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1509 AVE S ORANGE GROVE
1509 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
$1 for the first month - call for details! Great location by Fairfax and Pico. This spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit comes with a parking spot and on-site laundry. Minimum 1 year lease. Available for move-in now!

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1940 AVE N HIGHLAND
1940 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1067 sqft
Best deal in the area! Great location in Hollywood. Gorgeous, fully furnished (optional), 2BR, 2BA condo with a large living area available in the very desirable "The Terraces on Highland" condominiums.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1444 AVE S SPAULDING
1444 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1600 sqft
Stunning gated architectural duplex with saltwater pool in desirable Picfair Village.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1724 AVE N SIERRA BONITA
1724 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3500 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL! Beautiful brand new construction home located in a much sought after area North of Hollywood Boulevard steps from famed Runyon Canyon. This 4 Bedroom, 4.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1235 AVE S BRONSON
1235 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
800 sqft
Welcome to The Bronson Garden apartments, a newly remodeled building located in the heart of Mid - Wilshire. Walk to shops and restaurants. The property is gated and comes with 2 parking spaces per unit plus Den.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Turlock
450 AVE N ROSSMORE
450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1680 sqft
Welcome to El Royale Apartments, one of the most well-preserved and architecturally significant 1920's historic landmarks in Los Angeles! Amenities include a 24-hr concierge, courtyard, pet friendly areas, valet parking, state of the art building

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
800 AVE N HARPER
800 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,950
3400 sqft
Beautifully designed modern residence delivers a luxury lifestyle with privacy to match.

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1723 AVE S DURANGO
1723 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
3800 sqft
Welcome to this stunning Modern home minutes from Rodeo Drive. This private and gated bright home features 5 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1700 Provo Street
1700 Provo Street, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
1700 Provo Street Available 08/12/20 - *Do Not Disturb Occupants* This two-story single-family home is approximately 2300 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, kitchen w/ island, carpet and laminate flooring throughout, blinds,

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1559 AVE S ARMACOST
1559 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1075 sqft
Luxury 2+2 apartment for rent. Whole complex exterior and unit interior freshly painted. Brand new double panned windows all around with new shades. New laminated wood floor in the living room with a fireplace. Bamboo hardwood floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA
1557 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Welcome to this charming first floor unit located in a small quiet building. This beautifully landscaped property features two bedrooms with great closets, spacious living room with beam ceilings.

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
340 Ave N Cliffwood
340 West Avenue North, Turlock, CA
7 Bedrooms
$58,000
8950 sqft
An unparalleled, one-of-a-kind modern estate, this luxurious newly-built residence is the epitome of tranquillity.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1422 Ave S Bentley
1422 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,499
1797 sqft
PENTHOUSE: Charming CONDO 3 bedroom & 3 1/2 bath for Lease unit 301/Rent Upper Front unit in 6-unit building. (2 bedrooms plus loft opening to sundeck with private closet and full bathroom) beautiful very HIGH CEILING 25 feet. hardwood floors.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1170 Ave S Hayworth
1170 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1475 sqft
Privately located behind tall hedges and gated, this lower duplex is brimming with modern updates and appointments; complementing the Spanish charm, original old-world character, and architectural elements.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
812 AVE S Catalina
812 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3003 sqft
A spectacular beach living oasis awaits you and your family when you move into "The Villas at Redondo Beach".

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1416 AVE S SPAULDING
1416 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1130 sqft
Charming lower unit of 1940 Traditional duplex for lease in Picfair Village. This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Turlock

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Wright
1051 9th Street
1051 9th Street, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1096 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large backyard - Single story home with 1,096 square feet with a living room, casual dining area, washer and dryer hook-ups, central heat & air, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, and large backyard. 2 miles from highway 99.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1146 Ave S Mullen
1146 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,850
1976 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully appointed and completely renovated single family in Hancock Park! This peaceful and serene property comes fully furnished and is available for short term lease. Natural light floods this spacious home.
Results within 10 miles of Turlock

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dry Creek Meadows
3720 Louisburg Avenue
3720 Louisburg Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
3720 Louisburg Ave., Modesto, Calif. - BONUS-size 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom not far from Johansen High; FRESH paint, refrigerator included. Central heat/air, dishwasher, laundry connections, large master with en-suite.
City Guide for Turlock, CA

Known as the heart of California’s Central Valley and a bit more rural than some Golden State cities, Turlock is an agricultural hot spot and the home of a growing university campus.

Turlock’s appeal lies in its rustic nature and affordable cost of living, making it ideal location for those who want to save a buck or two while working in a nearby city. But people don’t just come here for the inexpensive rent; they come for the small community feel, the views of orchards and dairy farms on the local roads and that signature blend nature and culture.
You may think that a town known for its almond production and huge amount of churches would be mundane, overflowing with rural folk and set in its ways. Turlock begs to differ. Home to the California State University Stanislaus, with over 20 parks and a love of art, Turlock is a relaxed community with a hint of vibrancy. Students coalesce with families and retirees mingle with young professionals in this friendly valley town. This town is much more than meets the eye. Come get to know Turlock. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Turlock, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Turlock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

