30 Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA with parking
1 of 5
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 7
1 of 41
1 of 26
1 of 32
1 of 19
1 of 50
1 of 39
1 of 53
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 54
1 of 15
1 of 38
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 23
Known as the heart of California’s Central Valley and a bit more rural than some Golden State cities, Turlock is an agricultural hot spot and the home of a growing university campus.
Turlock’s appeal lies in its rustic nature and affordable cost of living, making it ideal location for those who want to save a buck or two while working in a nearby city. But people don’t just come here for the inexpensive rent; they come for the small community feel, the views of orchards and dairy farms on the local roads and that signature blend nature and culture.
You may think that a town known for its almond production and huge amount of churches would be mundane, overflowing with rural folk and set in its ways. Turlock begs to differ. Home to the California State University Stanislaus, with over 20 parks and a love of art, Turlock is a relaxed community with a hint of vibrancy. Students coalesce with families and retirees mingle with young professionals in this friendly valley town. This town is much more than meets the eye. Come get to know Turlock. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Turlock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.