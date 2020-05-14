23007 Thrush Place

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Light and Bright! - Lovely home on Brentwood Lake! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with gorgeous vaulted ceilings, skylights, lots of windows to let in natural light, lovely rear deck to relax under the trees, semi fenced yard, plenty of room for parking, flat access and parking. Under the home there is a huge semi-finished storage space with exterior access. There is an additional small loft area with another storage/craft? room. There are some furnishings in the home but all will be removed and stored in the under house storage.



PLEASE NOTE: While this home is on the shores of Brentwood Lake, the tenant does not have lake access... only the views can be enjoyed.



12 month lease. No Smoking. No Pets.



