Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

23007 Thrush Place

23007 Thrush Place · (209) 532-8147
Location

23007 Thrush Place, Tuolumne County, CA 95383

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23007 Thrush Place · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Light and Bright! - Lovely home on Brentwood Lake! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with gorgeous vaulted ceilings, skylights, lots of windows to let in natural light, lovely rear deck to relax under the trees, semi fenced yard, plenty of room for parking, flat access and parking. Under the home there is a huge semi-finished storage space with exterior access. There is an additional small loft area with another storage/craft? room. There are some furnishings in the home but all will be removed and stored in the under house storage.

PLEASE NOTE: While this home is on the shores of Brentwood Lake, the tenant does not have lake access... only the views can be enjoyed.

12 month lease. No Smoking. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23007 Thrush Place have any available units?
23007 Thrush Place has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 23007 Thrush Place currently offering any rent specials?
23007 Thrush Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23007 Thrush Place pet-friendly?
No, 23007 Thrush Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuolumne County.
Does 23007 Thrush Place offer parking?
Yes, 23007 Thrush Place offers parking.
Does 23007 Thrush Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23007 Thrush Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23007 Thrush Place have a pool?
No, 23007 Thrush Place does not have a pool.
Does 23007 Thrush Place have accessible units?
No, 23007 Thrush Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23007 Thrush Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 23007 Thrush Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23007 Thrush Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 23007 Thrush Place does not have units with air conditioning.
