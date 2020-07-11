16601 Draper Mine

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Completely Renovated in 2012; adorable energy-efficient Country home w/ Guest House on 1 mostly level Acre. - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.



2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are in main house (approx 1012 sq. ft.) ; guest house is separate with 1 bedroom and full bath (265 sq ft); two new mini-split heating & air units, one in the main house and one in the guest house, so perfect for mother-in-law, office, college student that wants their own space, and guests!



Main House features Granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, hickory cabinets in the kitchen. Fridge not provided. Indoor laundry room with hook ups located right off kitchen. Vinyl wood plank flooring, ceiling fans, and super efficient mini-split heating and cooling system can all be found throughout the home; beautiful dormers illuminate the living room and kitchen helping to keep electricity costs low!



2-car garage with lots of shelving units and automatic garage door opener, plus barn that has been converted into a 2-car garage also with automatic garage door opener. With a 3 car carport, there's ample amount of parking for you and your guests! Complete coverage for large vehicles (RV, Boat, Toy Hauler, etc.) Accommodating storage for the avid recreationalist...room to keep gear for all the activities that the Sierras has to offer including hiking, biking, backpacking, snowshoeing, kayaking, skiing, boating, even gardening!



Fenced apple yard that is a perfect area for young kids to play, a fenced dog run, beautiful drought-resistant landscaping, including dry riverbed, all on automatic irrigation system! On public water and sewer. Comcast Internet available at this property as well.



Enjoy a beautiful country setting, with only being a half mile from Hwy 108, approx 10 minutes from Sonora, and Black Oak Casino. Soulsbyville Elementary School District and Sonora High District. In addition, only 2 miles from the very popular Connections Arts Academy (Grades 8-12)! Below the snow line at 2800 ft elevation, you must see this charming, cozy home; private with unlimited possibilities!



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



The last 6 photos, for reference, are of the Guest House.



No smoking will be permitted on the property.



Owners will pay a portion of the water bill each month.



An additional $100 off monthly rent will be awarded to tenant if they allow owner to store personal items in Barn during lease term! Please call if any additional questions regarding this.



Landscaping Services included in monthly rent. All other utilities will be Tenant responsibility.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



(RLNE5849441)