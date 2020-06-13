1756 Paseo Del Lago

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This nice apartment home is located on North Paseo Del Lago in Tulare. The unit features a spacious living room extending into a separate dining area with an available bar stool seating area looking into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a built in microwave. As you walk through the hallway you see an indoor laundry closet equipped with a washer and dryer. The bedrooms are all very good size offering plenty of closet space. Front lawn care is included on the property as well. Don't miss your chance to take a look as it won't be around long!



*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.



Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:

1. Valid Driver's License or ID

2. Proof of Income

3. Social Security Card



The Equity Group Inc.

420 North Court St

Visalia CA 93291

559-732-8800



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

