Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:39 AM

1756 Paseo Del Lago

1756 Paseo Del Lago · (559) 397-0007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1756 Paseo Del Lago, Tulare, CA 93274

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This nice apartment home is located on North Paseo Del Lago in Tulare. The unit features a spacious living room extending into a separate dining area with an available bar stool seating area looking into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a built in microwave. As you walk through the hallway you see an indoor laundry closet equipped with a washer and dryer. The bedrooms are all very good size offering plenty of closet space. Front lawn care is included on the property as well. Don't miss your chance to take a look as it won't be around long!

*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Paseo Del Lago have any available units?
1756 Paseo Del Lago has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1756 Paseo Del Lago have?
Some of 1756 Paseo Del Lago's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 Paseo Del Lago currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Paseo Del Lago isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Paseo Del Lago pet-friendly?
No, 1756 Paseo Del Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulare.
Does 1756 Paseo Del Lago offer parking?
No, 1756 Paseo Del Lago does not offer parking.
Does 1756 Paseo Del Lago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1756 Paseo Del Lago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Paseo Del Lago have a pool?
No, 1756 Paseo Del Lago does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Paseo Del Lago have accessible units?
No, 1756 Paseo Del Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Paseo Del Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 Paseo Del Lago has units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 Paseo Del Lago have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1756 Paseo Del Lago has units with air conditioning.
