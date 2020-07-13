Apartment List
/
CA
/
temple city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

146 Apartments for rent in Temple City, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temple City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
9435 Daines Dr
9435 Daines Drive, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedroom Temple City Home AVAILABLE NOW - **Interior Photos and Virtual Tour Coming Soon** This spacious 4 Bedroom Home lies in the heart of Temple City, located just a short drive to the highly regarded Santa Anita Park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
4861 Arden Dr
4861 Arden Drive, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
105 sqft
Room WITHIN modern condo built at the end of 2017. NOT a separate unit. Looking for SINGLE tenant; no couples/partners. Ground floor space (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom), open for a 1 year lease.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5716 Noel Drive
5716 Noel Dr, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5718 Noel Drive
5718 Noel Drive, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5339 Dupuy Circle
5339 Dupuy Cir, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,600
3250 sqft
Don't miss the chance to live in this newer, luxurious five-bedroom mansion in the convenient location in Temple City.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
6137 Ivar Avenue
6137 Ivar Avenue, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3195 sqft
This recently built Temple City home boasts four bedroom suites, with a library and a spacious three-car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5522 Rosemead Boulevard ½
5522 Rosemead Boulevard, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath upstairs apt with a 1-car garage in Temple City. Remodeled kitchen comes with new stove/oven, new cabinets, new sink, and new countertop. Freshly painted walls. New bathroom. Newly installed split air-conditioning and heating unit.
Results within 1 mile of Temple City
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Michilinda Park
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosemead
9714 Olney Street
9714 Olney Street, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,985
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
736 W Camino Real Ave # B
736 W Camino Real Ave, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1580 sqft
Two Weeks Free Rent for Qualified Applicant! 3 Bedroom/3.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
302 East Las Flores Avenue
302 East Las Flores Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1624 sqft
its a really nice home really beautiful home

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
6808 Lotus Avenue
6808 North Lotus Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1072 sqft
Such a beautiful home on a quiet street full of trees. You will immediately notice the flowers, trees and landscaped front lawn as you walk up to this meticulously maintained home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2336 sqft
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1231 S Golden West Avenue
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Furnished Condo Located in Arcadia with excellent Temple City schools. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath in 1122 sqft. Convenience location with walking distance to 99 Ranch Supermarket and shopping plaza, banks, post office, restaurants....

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
127 W Lemon Avenue
127 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,880
2746 sqft
South facing with the huge flat lot of 20,492 sqft around with New and Newer Million dollars homes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
9628 E Naomi Avenue
9628 East Naomi Avenue, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3669 sqft
eautiful PUD in Gated Community like new home in Arcadia with Temple city schools, 4 Bedrooms (1 down stairs) 4.5 Bathrooms + library+ loft. It features hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
726 Fairview Avenue
726 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1610 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION***** This 2-story townhouse built in 2009, Designed by Robert Tong.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
2000 Holly Avenue
2000 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3038 sqft
Beautiful Home located in the Baldwin Stocker School area with almost 3,200 square foot Living Area on an over 11,000 square foot lot.
City Guide for Temple City, CA

Wake up and smell the flowers in Temple City, California: "Home of the Camellias"!

If you have even a hint of gardening aspirations, you will love Temple City, CA. After all, this is a city that observes the long held tradition of the annual Camellia festival. That should say much about the city’s interest not just in growing Camellias, but also in cultivating social cohesiveness. Sounds good? Let’s get you your own place in this community! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Temple City, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temple City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Temple City 1 BedroomsTemple City 3 BedroomsTemple City Apartments with BalconyTemple City Apartments with Garage
Temple City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTemple City Apartments with ParkingTemple City Apartments with PoolTemple City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Temple City Dog Friendly ApartmentsTemple City Furnished ApartmentsTemple City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles