Apartment List
/
CA
/
suisun city
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Suisun City, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Suisun City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
$
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
7 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
Results within 1 mile of Suisun City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.
Results within 5 miles of Suisun City
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
7 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Suisun City
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,547
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,640
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
$
4 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
795 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Suisun City, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Suisun City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Suisun City 1 BedroomsSuisun City 2 BedroomsSuisun City 3 BedroomsSuisun City Accessible Apartments
Suisun City Apartments with BalconySuisun City Apartments with GarageSuisun City Apartments with GymSuisun City Apartments with Parking
Suisun City Apartments with PoolSuisun City Apartments with Washer-DryerSuisun City Dog Friendly ApartmentsSuisun City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Redwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CARosemont, CAPinole, CAFoothill Farms, CA
San Pablo, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CALa Riviera, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley