12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Spring Valley Lake, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley Lake should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work fo... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
17667 View Mount Court
17667 View Mount Ct, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
2741 sqft
17667 View Mount Court Available 08/01/20 Great six bedroom home in a wounderful neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE AND TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM Popular two-story floor plan with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Valley Lake
6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

1 Unit Available
21008 SOUTH ROAD
21008 South Road, Apple Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3000 sqft
SPACIOUS HOME IN APPLE VALLEY. - PLENTY OF ROOM TO ROAM HERE! ALMOST 3,000sf OF LIVING SPACE ALL ON ONE LEVEL.

1 Unit Available
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
19178 Palo Verde Dr
19178 Palo Verde Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
919 sqft
Senior Living at Jess Ranch 55 Years & Older Only - RENT $1200 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1800 1 SMALL DOG ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT $200 TOTAL MOVE IN COST $3000 Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.

1 Unit Available
16784 Sultana Street
16784 Sultana Street, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs apartment w/small fenced back yard, granite countertops, tile floors, newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, covered carport parking, laundry room on premises, stove, HVAC, close to schools and shopping, Small Inside Pet okay w/renter

1 Unit Available
West City
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room

1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).

1 Unit Available
West City
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Valley Lake

1 Unit Available
19081 1st Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from

1 Unit Available
22179 Standing Rock
22179 Standing Rock Avenue, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1372 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with a 2 car attached garage. Property is fully fenced with a double side gate into the back yard big enough to pull a trailer through. Large living room with fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 Unit Available
12655 Quinnault Road
12655 Quinnault Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1358 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Spring Valley Lake, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley Lake should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley Lake may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley Lake. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

