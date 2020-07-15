Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spring Valley Lake, CA

Last updated January 9 at 01:23 AM
6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16784 Sultana Street
16784 Sultana Street, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs apartment w/small fenced back yard, granite countertops, tile floors, newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, covered carport parking, laundry room on premises, stove, HVAC, close to schools and shopping, Small Inside Pet okay w/renter

Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
West City
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room

Last updated February 7 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).

Last updated February 7 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
West City
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
19178 Palo Verde Dr
19178 Palo Verde Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
919 sqft
Senior Living at Jess Ranch 55 Years & Older Only - RENT $1200 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1800 1 SMALL DOG ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT $200 TOTAL MOVE IN COST $3000 Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Valley Lake

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19081 1st Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
12655 Quinnault Road
12655 Quinnault Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1358 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
14911 Main St
14911 Main Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious Newly Renovated House on Main Street - Don't miss this newly renovated three bedroom, two bath home in Hesperia.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
West Bear Valley
12937 George Town Lane
12937 Georgetown Ln, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with formal living room and formal dinning area. Features open kitchen family room with fireplace. Master bedroom is good size with large window facing back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Spring Valley Lake, CA

Finding an apartment in Spring Valley Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

