Shasta County, CA
20555 Old Alturas Rd
Last updated July 17 2020

20555 Old Alturas Rd

20555 Old Alturas Road · No Longer Available
Location

20555 Old Alturas Road, Shasta County, CA 96003

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Small Country Home with Detached Garage with Storage. - Small country home off of Old Alturas. House shares property with neighboring home also owned by owner. Small but modern home features laminate flooring, Tiled kitchen and bathroom. A must see to appreciate.

Lease Term: 12 Months
Pets Control: None
Landscaping: Tenant responsible.
Tenant Utilities: Electric, propane, sewer, water, garbage.
Pets: Pet Friendly and requires an additional $500 pet deposit per pet.
Cultivation is prohibited on property.

This rental does not accepts applications with a judgment, an eviction, a guarantor, or felonies against people or property

(RLNE5905147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

