20555 Old Alturas Rd

Amenities
Small Country Home with Detached Garage with Storage. - Small country home off of Old Alturas. House shares property with neighboring home also owned by owner. Small but modern home features laminate flooring, Tiled kitchen and bathroom. A must see to appreciate.
Lease Term: 12 Months
Pets Control: None
Landscaping: Tenant responsible.
Tenant Utilities: Electric, propane, sewer, water, garbage.
Pets: Pet Friendly and requires an additional $500 pet deposit per pet.
Cultivation is prohibited on property.
This rental does not accepts applications with a judgment, an eviction, a guarantor, or felonies against people or property
(RLNE5905147)