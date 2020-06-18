114 New Brighton RD

Amenities

**To see a 3D virtual tour visit EnjoySantaCruz.com** Private, gated, spectacular beach frontage property with expansive views; this dramatic contemporary is one of Santa Cruz County's finest! Tropical landscaping with unparalleled oceanfront views creates a sanctuary close to Capitola and Aptos. This home offers a spectacular lifestyle with views of the entire rim of the Monterey Bay. Nicknamed, Dolphin Watch for the pods of dolphins often seen swimming by, there are few homes that will compare in elegance combined with comfort. Walls of windows open with french doors onto the exceedingly spacious patios creating a resort-style spa terrace, and a secret pathway leading down the hill to another hidden deck oasis. This is the perfect combination of sophistication, elegance, convenience, and comfort. 3 mo. lease minimum required. 1-year lease Rent: $9,500 /mo. Deposit: $15,000 Furnished Utilities: tenant responsibility Move-In: available now Pets: negotiable