114 New Brighton RD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

114 New Brighton RD

114 New Brighton Road · (831) 247-0922
Location

114 New Brighton Road, Seacliff, CA 95003

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
**To see a 3D virtual tour visit EnjoySantaCruz.com** Private, gated, spectacular beach frontage property with expansive views; this dramatic contemporary is one of Santa Cruz County's finest! Tropical landscaping with unparalleled oceanfront views creates a sanctuary close to Capitola and Aptos. This home offers a spectacular lifestyle with views of the entire rim of the Monterey Bay. Nicknamed, Dolphin Watch for the pods of dolphins often seen swimming by, there are few homes that will compare in elegance combined with comfort. Walls of windows open with french doors onto the exceedingly spacious patios creating a resort-style spa terrace, and a secret pathway leading down the hill to another hidden deck oasis. This is the perfect combination of sophistication, elegance, convenience, and comfort. 3 mo. lease minimum required. 1-year lease Rent: $9,500 /mo. Deposit: $15,000 Furnished Utilities: tenant responsibility Move-In: available now Pets: negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 New Brighton RD have any available units?
114 New Brighton RD has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 New Brighton RD have?
Some of 114 New Brighton RD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 New Brighton RD currently offering any rent specials?
114 New Brighton RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 New Brighton RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 New Brighton RD is pet friendly.
Does 114 New Brighton RD offer parking?
No, 114 New Brighton RD does not offer parking.
Does 114 New Brighton RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 New Brighton RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 New Brighton RD have a pool?
No, 114 New Brighton RD does not have a pool.
Does 114 New Brighton RD have accessible units?
No, 114 New Brighton RD does not have accessible units.
Does 114 New Brighton RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 New Brighton RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 New Brighton RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 New Brighton RD does not have units with air conditioning.
